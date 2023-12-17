Relief for Ten Hag as Man United holds Liverpool to 0-0 draw at Anfield
Manchester United held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's team was knocked off the top of the table by Arsenal.
Erik ten Hag's United soaked up the pressure at Anfield and goalkeeper Andre Onana pulled off a string of saves to earn a valuable point in a match that saw Diogo Dalot sent off in stoppage time.
Arsenal had provisionally moved to first place after a 2-0 win against Brighton earlier in the day. And the Londoners will now remain top -- one point ahead of second-place Liverpool -- ahead of their visit to Anfield next Saturday.
United was routed 7-0 on its last trip to Liverpool in March and went into this game with speculation hanging over Ten Hag's position after 12 defeats in all competitions and elimination from the Champions League.
But it produced one of its most battling performances of the campaign to frustrate its fierce rival, and had a chance to score a winner through Rasmus Hojlund's close-range effort in the second half.
Quebec's electricity ambitions reopen old wounds in Newfoundland and Labrador
As Quebec prepares to ramp up electricity production to meet its ambitious economic goals, the government is trying to extend a power deal that has caused decades of resentment in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars
Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.
Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast
A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Nanalan' is taking over TikTok decades after the show aired. Here's the story behind that wonderful girl
Could she be any cuter? A three-year-old puppet and her nana, popular among Canadian youth two decades ago, are taking over TikTok, and perhaps proving once again that Mona is a wonderful girl.
Feasibility of two-state solution has increased since Israel-Hamas war started: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she believes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is more possible to achieve now than before the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.
