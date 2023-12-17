Sports

    • Relief for Ten Hag as Man United holds Liverpool to 0-0 draw at Anfield

    Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri, left, and Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec.17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri, left, and Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec.17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    LIVERPOOL, England -

    Manchester United held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's team was knocked off the top of the table by Arsenal.

    Erik ten Hag's United soaked up the pressure at Anfield and goalkeeper Andre Onana pulled off a string of saves to earn a valuable point in a match that saw Diogo Dalot sent off in stoppage time.

    Arsenal had provisionally moved to first place after a 2-0 win against Brighton earlier in the day. And the Londoners will now remain top -- one point ahead of second-place Liverpool -- ahead of their visit to Anfield next Saturday.

    United was routed 7-0 on its last trip to Liverpool in March and went into this game with speculation hanging over Ten Hag's position after 12 defeats in all competitions and elimination from the Champions League.

    But it produced one of its most battling performances of the campaign to frustrate its fierce rival, and had a chance to score a winner through Rasmus Hojlund's close-range effort in the second half.

