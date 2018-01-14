

The Associated Press





PRAGUE, Czech Republic -- A referee at a track and field competition in the Czech capital was killed when a shot put hit him in the chest.

The Czech athletics federation says the accident occurred during an indoor youth competition in Prague on Saturday. The victim was identified as Pavel Zeman, an experienced referee and long-term athletics official.

The rest of the competition was cancelled. The federation offered condolences to the relatives of the victim.

Police are investigating the matter.