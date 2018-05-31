

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris left Ottawa's pre-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night with what appeared to be an injury to his lower left leg.

Harris was injured when he was hit by Montreal linebacker Chris Ackie and was in obvious pain immediately after. Harris required assistance to get off the field and went straight to the locker room.

He returned to the sidelines in the third quarter with his pads off and changed out of his uniform.

Any extended absence would be detrimental to the Redblacks as Ottawa does not have a solid back-up in place. Dominique Davis replaced Harris for Thursday's game.

After a disappointing season last year when Harris was forced to miss three games with a right shoulder sprain, he was determined to make this a comeback year.

He started 14 games for the Redblacks, passing for 4,679 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Ottawa went 1-2 in Harris's absence.

Harris, who turned 33 on Thursday, looked visibly frustrated as he left the field.

Two years ago the Redblacks lost running back William Powell for the season after he suffered a ruptured Achilles in a pre-season game.