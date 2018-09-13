Red Sox sweep Blue Jays, move closer to AL East crown
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, scores from third on an error by Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Yangervis Solarte who mishandled a pop fly by Red Sox's Blake Swihart in the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Doug Alden, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 11:45PM EDT
BOSTON - J.D. Martinez hit his 41st home run and the Boston Red Sox moved closer to clinching the AL East title, completing a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with a 4-3 victory Thursday night.
Xander Bogaerts scored the go-ahead run on an eighth-inning error after the Blue Jays rallied in the top half with two runs to tie it 3-all.
Rafael Devers also homered for the major league-leading Red Sox (101-46), who pulled 10 1/2 games ahead of the idle New York Yankees and decreased their magic number to six for clinching a third straight division crown.
Boston is the only team in the majors that's already locked up a playoff berth.
Brandon Workman (5-0) faced one batter, ending Toronto's eighth-inning rally, and got the win. Craig Kimbrel earned his 40th save.
Danny Barnes (3-3) took the loss.