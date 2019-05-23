

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ryan Weber threw six strong innings and every Boston starter had at least one hit as the Red Sox clobbered the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Thursday at Rogers Centre.

Former Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce hit a three-run homer to put the game away in the ninth inning. He had three of Boston's 15 hits.

Eduardo Nunez, Jackie Bradley Jr., Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts had two hits apiece for the reigning World Series champs, who won three of four games in the series.

Boston (27-23) has won four of its last five games and 16 of its last 22.

Justin Smoak homered and Brandon Drury had two hits for the Blue Jays (20-30), who have dropped eight of their last 10 home games.

Starter Clayton Richard made his Blue Jays debut after being reinstated from the injured list before the game. He was acquired last December from San Diego, but started the season on the IL with a right knee injury.

Rowdy Tellez extended his hitting streak to a career-best eight games with a leadoff double off Weber in the second inning. He came home on a double by Freddy Galvis.

A little rusty at times after making just one minor-league start, Richard held Boston to one earned run and two hits over his four-inning appearance.

He was wide on a pickoff attempt in the first inning, had a balk in the third and uncorked a wild pitch that was three feet off the plate later in the frame. Boston tied the game when Nunez scored on a Michael Chavis groundout.

Richard hit Andrew Benintendi with a pitch in the fourth inning and Weber tagged Tellez in the bottom half on an 0-2 pitch that appeared to get away. It resulted in warnings from home plate umpire and Regina native Stu Scheurwater.

Richard was pressed into duty due to injuries to the Toronto starting rotation. Manager Charlie Montoyo was hoping Richard could throw 50 or 60 pitches and he did just that, throwing 32 of 54 pitches for strikes.

The Red Sox took the lead in the sixth inning off Sam Gaviglio (3-1) when Devers doubled to bring home Bogaerts. Devers scored when Pearce hit a long single off the wall.

Weber allowed one earned run and three hits. He had four strikeouts and did not issue a walk.

In the seventh, Toronto reliever Elvis Luciano gave up a double, single and RBI double before striking out Bogaerts and Devers and getting Pearce on a flyout.

Boston tacked on another run in the eighth when Nunez singled to plate Benintendi. Pearce's homer was his first of the season.

Smoak's solo shot was his eighth home run on the year. Boston left nine runners on base to four for the Blue Jays, who had five hits on the day.

Thousands of schoolkids were on hand for the 12:37 p.m. start. It pushed attendance up to 36,526, almost two times the season average at the domed stadium.

NOTES: The game took three hours one minute to play. ... The Blue Jays will continue their seven-game homestand Friday night against San Diego. Right-hander Trent Thornton (1-4, 4.41 earned-run average) will face Padres southpaw Joey Lucchesi (3-3, 4.28). ... Toronto claimed left-hander Zac Rosscup off waivers from Seattle and designated right-hander Jimmy Cordero for assignment. Rosscup posted a 3.21 ERA over 19 relief appearances for the Mariners this season.