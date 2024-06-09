Sports

    • Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

    Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen drives through the Senna corner at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen drives through the Senna corner at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    MONTREAL -

    Max Verstappen has won the Canadian Grand Prix.

    The Formula One points leader and Red Bull driver crossed the line at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve over three seconds ahead of runner-up Lando Norris of McLaren.

    Verstappen prevailed in variable conditions. The track began drying after a wet and slippery start.

    More coming...

