Record 5 first-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MORE SPORTS NEWS