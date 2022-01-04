Recent positive COVID-19 tests have James, Radford unsure if they'll skate at Olympic trials

Vanessa James and Eric Radford of Canada compete in the Pairs Free Skating during the ISU figure skating France's Trophy, in Grenoble, French Alps, France, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Vanessa James and Eric Radford of Canada compete in the Pairs Free Skating during the ISU figure skating France's Trophy, in Grenoble, French Alps, France, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

MORE SPORTS NEWS