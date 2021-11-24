Real Madrid's Karim Benzema gets 1-year suspended sentence in sex-tape case

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts during a Champions League group D soccer match in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP) Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts during a Champions League group D soccer match in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS