Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their fifth career Winter Games medal Tuesday, making them the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history.

They have become social media darlings during the Pyeongchang Olympics, their undeniable chemistry winning people over around the world.

Here is some reaction to their gold-medal performance:

Retired American skater Kristi Yamaguchi on Twitter: "A dance event with roller coaster emotions. Congratulations to Virtue/Moir on awe inspiring skates and history made."

Olympic gold medallist Adam van Koeverden on Twitter: "Canada's collective heart just melted ... @ScottMoir @tessavirtue what perfection."

Retired American skater Dick Button on Twitter: "Virtue/Moir- their skate will be an iconic Olympic skating moment."

New York Times report: "In a performance by turns athletic, sensual and expressive, the nonpareil Canadian ice dancing team of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir reclaimed the Olympic gold medal."

Retired Canadian skater Elvis Stojko on Twitter: "Unreal skate for @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir Congrats you two!! #legends."

Arlene Dickinson, Canadian businesswoman and star of "Dragons' Den": "#TessaAndScott are what pure joy looks like. Magnificent."

