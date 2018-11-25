

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia hockey association and the RCMP have teamed up to introduce the first annual “Pink Tape Day,” an anti-bullying awareness initiative that they hope will become a new tradition in hockey rinks across the province.

The brainchild of Const. Blair Dole, an RCMP community officer and coach with the Coal Harbour Bel Ayr minor hockey association, the campaign encourages hockey players to tape the blades of their sticks with pink tape to help raise awareness about the consequences of bullying.

Dole said he thought of the initiative, which was launched on Saturday in Bedford, N.S., after he learned of a bullying incident on his own team last December.

“One-by-one (the players) came into the rink, I taped the blades of their sticks pink, I walked into the dressing room, placed a stick on the floor and said to them, ‘What does the pink represent?’ And one of the players raised their hands and said, ‘Bullying,’” Dole said.

Social media accounts connected to local teams in several cities and towns across the province from Cape Breton to Shelburne have been tweeting using the hashtag "pink tape."

Amy Walsh, the executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia, said she was “truly inspired” by Dole and the campaign.

She added that kids should feel safe when they come to the rink to play.

“We want them to be able to talk to their coaches, come to the rink and have a safe and fun environment,” Walsh said.

The RCMP organizers hope to continue the conversation throughout the year and have planned a series of presentations for players and coaches that stress the importance of stopping bullying.

“If we can help one child or one hockey player, we’ve done our job,” Dole said. “Our goal is to help everybody facing any bullying issues to want to come out to the rink, come lace up their skates and have fun.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage also attended the campaign launch, calling the initiative “very important.”

"Any of us who have kids who played sports, in particular hockey, know there are aspects of bullying in the game," Savage said. "Anything we can do to keep it out of the game and have good people supporting it is a great cause and makes hockey and other sports more fun for everybody."

Today is Pink Tape Day - an awesome anti-bullying initiative of @HockeyNS and @RCMPNS. Big thanks to Cst. Blair Dole for starting this important campaign! #PinkTapeCampaign pic.twitter.com/u81Rph4ftD — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) November 24, 2018

Trenton Steelers Midget C ready to go on pink tape day #HockeyNS pic.twitter.com/e5ErmEJEIY — Kathy Robertson (@KathyRobertson3) November 25, 2018

Tomorrow is Pink Tape Day, the official launch of the #PinkTapeCampaign across Nova Scotia. Will you tape your stick pink and help make the rink a welcoming place for everyone? MORE: https://t.co/qYKcW8knS8 #nsproud pic.twitter.com/xnZ3VX7bPs — Hockey Nova Scotia (@HockeyNS) November 23, 2018

Lots of great Pink Tape Day photos continue to pour in from across the province. Here are a few from our Cape Breton West, West Hants, Truro and Area, and Sackville minor hockey associations. #PinkTapeCampaign #nsproud pic.twitter.com/fSPtJmU4t1 — Hockey Nova Scotia (@HockeyNS) November 24, 2018