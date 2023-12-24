Ratcliffe wants struggling Man United back at the top of English and European soccer
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has finally got his hands on Manchester United after securing a stake of up to 25 per cent in the Premier League club.
Ratcliffe's interest in sports -- and soccer in particular -- is long-standing. The 71-year-old owner of petrochemicals giant has been a United fan since childhood, and supporters will like his stated ambitions.
"We all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football," Ratcliffe said Sunday after a deal, subject to Premier League approval, was confirmed following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, United's American owners.
The announcement comes after moves elsewhere in European soccer that could have seen Ratcliffe take control of one of United's main Premier League rivals as recently as last year.
Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in Britain, had initially looked to buy the Glazers' controlling stake of around 69 per cent, but eventually agreed to become a minority shareholder.
He had to see off competition from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, who withdrew in October from the bidding process after failing to agree a deal for a complete takeover.
CHELSEA BID
Ratcliffe made a surprise late bid for Premier League club Chelsea in 2022, despite not being involved in a months-long bidding process.
A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had already seen off competition -- from the likes of Chicago Cubs owner the Ricketts family, and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca -- to enter exclusive talks to buy out former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich when Ratcliffe made his move.
Despite his long-standing support of United being well-publicized, Ratcliffe was adamant his interest was serious.
"We are British and have great intentions for Chelsea," he said at the time. Ultimately his bid came too late to disrupt Boehly and Clearlake's takeover.
Later that year, Ratcliffe let it be known that was interested in buying United as rumours of a Glazer sale surfaced.
He then altered that stance.
"Our position has developed since the summer and we are now focusing our efforts in Nice and raising our ambitions for the club to make them into a top-tier club in France to compete with PSG," INEOS said in a statement. "This would represent much better value for our investment than buying one of the top-tier Premier League clubs."
Then came the Glazers' announcement that they would be open to selling, and Ratcliffe launched a bid to buy out the Americans' stake.
NICE QUESTION
While Ratcliffe is tasked with helping to make United competitive again in the Premier League -- a competition it once utterly dominated -- his Nice side is impressing in the south of France.
Ratcliffe completed the takeover of Nice four years ago. After some inconsistent seasons, Nice, under its philosophy-studying Italian coach Francesco Farioli, is challenging defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.
Nice is second in the French league, five points behind leader PSG after 17 rounds.
So Nice can realistically target second place and an automatic spot in next season's Champions League.
But that could be problematic. UEFA rules in place for more than 20 years do not allow two clubs where the same owner has "decisive influence" on how they are run to both enter European competitions if they could cross paths at any point in the season.
If both teams qualify for the Champions League, priority goes to the team which finishes higher in its domestic league. On current form, that is Nice.
LAUSANNE
Ratcliffe's first entry into soccer club ownership was Lausanne-Sport in 2017. INEOS already was a sponsor of its local club in Switzerland where it had moved parts of the business in 2010.
INEOS management's stated ambitions for the top-tier Swiss club were to qualify for European competitions and work with youth academies in Africa. Its first player signing was soccer great Zinedine Zidane's son, Enzo.
Lausanne is currently 10th in what is now a 12-team league.
Ratcliffe has also successfully ventured into the world of cycling.
Back in 2019, the mighty Team Sky became Team INEOS (and later INEOS Grenadiers) after a change of ownership.
The squad has remained a major player under Ratcliffe, although its dominance at the Tour de France has been ended by Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates after INEOS last won the race in 2019 with Egan Bernal.
------
AP Sports Writers Graham Dunbar, Samuel Petrequin and Jerome Pugmire contributed to this report.
------
James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
------
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on Christmas Eve
Christians around the world were striving on Christmas Eve to put aside the worries and fears of an unsettled, war-torn world as they prepared to celebrate the birth of Jesus of Nazareth.
American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police
An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
Search resumes for Quebec girl, 4, who fell in river while sledding
Rescuers have been searching for the girl since she went through a fence while sledding and fell in the Mistassibi River on Friday afternoon.
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
A man is killed and a woman injured in a 'targeted' afternoon shooting at a Florida shopping mall
Authorities in central Florida issued an arrest warrant Sunday for a 39-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man at a shopping mall two days before Christmas in which police say the victim was 'targeted.'
Ratcliffe wants struggling Man United back at the top of English and European soccer
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has finally got his hands on Manchester United after securing a stake of up to 25 per cent in the Premier League club. Ratcliffe's interest in sports -- and soccer in particular -- is long-standing. The 71-year-old owner of petrochemicals giant has been a United fan since childhood, and supporters will like his stated ambitions.
Grounded charter jet freed to leave France. Lawyer says most passengers expected to return to India
A charter plane sequestered while carrying 303 Indians to Nicaragua was authorized Sunday to leave the French airport where it has been grounded for four days for a human trafficking investigation. A lawyer for the airline said the plane would take many of the stranded passengers back to India on Monday.
Politics
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
-
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
-
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
Health
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Entertainment
-
Aquaman movie sequel drifts to first on the weekend before Christmas
Despite many new offerings, this will go down as a quieter pre-holiday frame at the box office.
-
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
-
'Horribly unfortunate': B.C. mother and daughter out $1,600 after Taylor Swift ticket scam
A B.C. mother and daughter are out $1,600 after falling victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam.