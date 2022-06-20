Rare ticket from Michael Jordan’s college basketball debut valued at US$10K to be auctioned

TORONTO -

Basketball fans and collectors can now bid to own a rare ticket stub from Michael Jordan’s 1981 college debut game with the University of North Carolina against Kansas University.

U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions is selling the item which is estimated to be valued over US$10,000.

According to the auction house, it is the only known ticket of this game Jordan won with the North Carolina Tar Heels over 40 years ago.

In February, one of 23 ticket stubs to Jordan’s NBA debut game with the Chicago Bulls sold through the American auction house for US$99,000.