TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors’ record-breaking winning streak has come to an end.

After winning 15 games in a row and beating both a franchise and a Canadian professional sports record, the Raptors fell to the Brooklyn Nets 101-91 on Wednesday night.

The Raps hit the 15-game milestone Monday, with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126.

Previous record-holders, CFL champs the Calgary Stampeders, tweeted their congratulations. (https://twitter.com/calstampeders/status/1227068820990283776)

"So we can only deduce that Kawhi Leonard was the guy that was holding the Raptors back," joked TSN Radio Host Matthew Cauz, referring to the former Raptor now with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn't find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50 per cent over the previous 15 games.

This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8 per cent with Kyle Lowry's triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just four for 13.

Before tonight, the Raptors last loss was January 12 against the San Antonio Spurs.

With files from The Associated Press