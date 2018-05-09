

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said everything will be evaluated this off-season after the team crashed out of the playoffs amid high expectations.

Ujiri met with reporters for the first time since the Cleveland Cavaliers finished their second straight playoff sweep of the Raptors on Monday night.

After last year's defeat Ujiri promised a "culture reset" in Toronto, but despite a 59-win regular season the end result for the Raptors was the same.

Like his year-end availability last year, Ujiri would not confirm whether head coach Dwane Casey will return.

Casey was named the league's coach of the year by the NBA Coaches Association earlier Wednesday for his role in the Raptors' strong regular season.

The 61-year-old head coach has led the Raptors to four Atlantic division titles in five seasons, and three consecutive 50-win campaigns.