

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and Kyle Lowry had a double-double as the Toronto Raptors extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-best six games with a 116-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Lowry finished with 20 points and 12 assists to help lead a balanced Toronto attack. Seven Raptors scored in double figures as Toronto closed out a three-game homestand at Scotiabank Arena in style.

The Mavericks pulled within a point late in the third quarter but never led in the game.

Lorenzo Brown restored Toronto's double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter before stealing the ball from Jalen Brunson near midcourt. Brown added another layup and punctuated the effort by flexing his right biceps.

Pascal Siakam threw down an emphatic dunk moments later to essentially put the game away. Luka Doncic had 22 points for the Mavericks, who fell to 2-3.

Both teams were short-handed as OG Anunoby (personal), Delon Wright (adductor) and Fred VanVleet (toe) were not available for the Raptors. Devin Harris (hamstring) and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) were out for Dallas.

The Raptors (6-0) stormed out to an 18-2 lead and held the Mavericks to a single field goal over the first six-plus minutes of the game. Jonas Valanciunas came out of the game after two quick fouls but Serge Ibaka provided some spark off the bench.

Ibaka blocked J.J. Barea and ran down the court where Lowry found him with a short pass for a basket and a foul. Ibaka converted the three-point play and provided another nice block moments later to deny Harrison Barnes.

Danny Green was 3 of 4 from three-point range in the opening quarter. Toronto led 39-26 after the first 12 minutes.

The Mavericks picked up the pace in the second quarter and cut the Raptors' lead to 50-45 before Toronto called a timeout. A quick three-pointer from Lowry out of the break helped snuff the visitors' momentum.

Lowry added a deuce on a wild layup as the shot clock expired with 5.6 seconds left but Wesley Matthews answered with a corner three-pointer at the buzzer.

Toronto led 69-60 at the half.

The Raptors started strong again in the third with a long three-pointer from Lowry giving Toronto an 81-64 lead. Dallas used a 10-0 run to cut the lead to three points before Leonard hit a 12-footer to make it 89-84.

Toronto led 92-89 entering the fourth quarter. The Mavericks return home to play Utah on Sunday while the Raptors visit Milwaukee on Monday.