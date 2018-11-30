

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Nick Nurse looked sharp Thursday night -- and very blue.

The Toronto Raptors coach donned an electric blue jacket to promote Sager Strong night in honour of late NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, known for his colourful attire.

Nurse looked like he had been moonlighting in a casino. Or as an Elvis impersonator.

The Raptors game against the NBA champion Golden State Warriors was shown south of the border on TNT, whose studio analysts led the Sager tribute with some colourful outfits of their own.

"Today we celebrate Craig Sager's spectacular style," the network tweeted.

Canadian TV broadcasters Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong also opted for courtside colour.

Sager passed away on Dec. 15, 2016, after battling a rare form of cancer for more than two years. He was 65.

After the game, won 131-128 in overtime by the Raptors, Nurse met the media sans special outfit.

"No jacket?" he was asked.

"The rental has expired," he replied

"It wasn't in your closet," someone said.

"No, but it's going to be," he answered.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr complimented Nurse on his outfit.

"He definitely nailed it tonight," he said. "And I'm embarrassed that I completely forgot about the memo ... I forgot to pack my Sager suit."

Turning serious, Kerr noted he had worked with Sager for eight years during his time as a TV analyst.

"He's just such a part of the history of this game and a good friend. And we miss him. And I'm glad that we're still raising money and awareness in his honour. And we're thinking about his family all the time."