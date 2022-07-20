Raphinha scores on pre-season debut as Barca crush Inter Miami

Raphinha scores on pre-season debut as Barca crush Inter Miami

FC Barcelona forward Raphinha, left, celebrates his goal with forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 19, 2022. (Wilfredo Lee / AP) FC Barcelona forward Raphinha, left, celebrates his goal with forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 19, 2022. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS