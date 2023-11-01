Sports

    • Rangers crush Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win franchise's first World Series title

    Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

    The Texas Rangers beat the Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series in Arizona on Wednesday to deliver the franchise its first Major League Baseball championship.

    Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh inning but gave up three consecutive hits ending with an RBI single up the middle to Mitch Garver to break up the scoreless affair.

    The Rangers added four more runs in the top of the ninth to end any hope of a late Diamondbacks comeback, with Josh Sborz striking out Ketel Marte looking to seal the triumph.

    (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Kim Coghill)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News