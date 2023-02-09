Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko in trade with Blues

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko handles the puck during an NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko handles the puck during an NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MORE SPORTS NEWS