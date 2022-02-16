Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp waves as he rides on a bus during the team's victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following their win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp waves as he rides on a bus during the team's victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following their win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS