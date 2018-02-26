

CTVNews.ca Staff





Just a day after the closing ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, one final question remains: What lasting impact will the Games have on the area?

The answer, at least for now, is murky.

Construction crews were seen on Monday taking down many of the Olympic venues that will not be used for the upcoming Paralympic Games.

With an aging population and lack of financial support in Pyeongchang, the world-class infrastructure is unlikely to remain open much longer after the Games. Even the ski hill is expected to close because it is too steep for non-professional skiers.

"South Korea already has 14 ski resorts,” one environmental activist told CTV News through a translator. “All of them are already losing money."

Many restaurants in the area have also closed their doors now that the athletes and tourists are heading home.

“Yesterday we were packed with people,” one restaurant employee told CTV News through a translator. “Today? Nobody. I doubt we’ll even stay open."

The Olympics in Pyeongchang cost an estimated $13 billion and could take 20 years to pay off. Despite the cost of the Games, Pyeongchang’s mayor, Sim Jae-Guk, says it is money well-spent.

"While most of the venues will be taken down, those that aren't will attract international visitors," he said.

Meanwhile in Seoul, the Olympic venues are still being used 30 years later.

With a report from CTV News’ Peter Akman in Pyeongchang