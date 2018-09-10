Quarterback Johnny Manziel not at practice with Montreal Alouettes
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel warms up prior to a CFL football game against the Edmonton Eskimos in Montreal on July 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 12:27PM EDT
MONTREAL - Quarterback Johnny Manziel wasn't at the Montreal Alouettes' practice Monday.
A team official said the former Heisman Trophy winner was suffering from the flu.
Manziel practised Sunday, taking reps with the second-team offence.
Antonio Pipkin remains Montreal's starter, having posted a 2-1 record under centre.
Manziel started two games for Montreal, both losses.
He went through concussion protocol following Montreal's 24-14 loss to Ottawa on Aug. 24. But he backed up Pipkin in the Alouettes' 21-11 victory over the Redblacks on Aug. 31.