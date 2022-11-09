Qatar unveils 6,000 cabin World Cup fan village near airport

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Fan Village in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 16, 2022. Qatar on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what's available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Fan Village in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 16, 2022. Qatar on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what's available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

