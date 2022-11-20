Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone

People at the fan zone watch in a giant screen the opening ceremony of the World Cup, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) People at the fan zone watch in a giant screen the opening ceremony of the World Cup, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MORE SPORTS NEWS