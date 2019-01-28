Should the man who scored one of the most famous goals in hockey history be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame?

For decades, the Hall’s selection committee has kept Paul Henderson at bay. A common argument made by people supporting the Hall’s position is that Henderson’s career stats – 162 goals as a Toronto Maple Leaf, 67 more as a Detroit Red Wing, seven with the Atlanta Flames and 174 in the various other professional leagues – don’t equate to Hall of Fame numbers.

Most hockey fans, though, don’t care about Henderson’s 410 professional goals. They want to see him inducted for three goals he scored in international play – the three which helped win the final three games of the 1972 Summit Series, including the iconic goal in the final minute of the final game.

That goal, which clinched Canada’s victory over the Soviet Union, was named Canada’s top sports moment of the 20th century by The Canadian Press.

Monday was Henderson’s 76th birthday, and hockey historian Liam Maguire used the day to launch a new push for the Hall of Fame to induct Henderson.

He brought Henderson to Parliament Hill, where members of the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP paid him tribute and delivered statements in the House of Commons calling for him to be put into the Hall.

First up was Conservative MP Ben Lobb, whose Huron-Bruce riding includes the community of Lucknow, Ont., where Henderson grew up. Lobb described Henderson as “one of the most iconic Canadian hockey players of all time” and called on the Hall’s selection committee to reconsider his candidacy.

Brian Masse, the NDP MP for Windsor West, wore a Team Canada sweater under his suit as he celebrated Henderson’s career.

“Speaking for all goalies, Mr. Speaker, I urge the Hockey Hall of Fame to complete this wonderful story by giving us relief by getting him out of our crease and into the Hall, where he belongs,” Masse said.

The final MP to speak was James Maloney, the Liberal representative from the Toronto riding of Etobicoke-Lakeshore, who noted that Henderson’s most famous goal was one of seven he scored during the eight-game Summit Series.

“He scored the game-winner in Game 7 with 2:03 to play and figured that was it, he’d never score a goal again – and yet two days later he scored the most famous goal in hockey history,” Maloney said.

Voting for the next class of Hockey Hall of Fame inductees takes place in June. The 18-member selection committee is made up of current and former prominent hockey players and executives, as well as media representatives.