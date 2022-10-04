Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal

Kadokawa Corp. Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Sept. 5, 2022. Kadokawa was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member. (Kyodo News via AP) Kadokawa Corp. Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Sept. 5, 2022. Kadokawa was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member. (Kyodo News via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS