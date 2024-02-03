Sports

    • PSG and Real Madrid yet to comment on whether Kylian Mbappe has decided to join Madrid

    PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    Share
    PARIS -

    Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid did not comment Saturday on the latest media speculation saying star forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG for Madrid next season.

    According to online reports from French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, the 25-year-old Mbappe will join the Spanish giant after his PSG contract runs out at the end of June. Further details on the length of his expected contract at Madrid were not given.

    When contacted by The Associated Press, PSG declined to comment and Madrid did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

    Madrid has twice failed with previous bids to sign Mbappe, who signed a new deal with PSG in May 2022 shortly before his existing contract was expiring.

    The two-year contract he signed back then included the option for an extra year, which Mbappe did not take up, meaning he can leave for free this summer.

    He has remained mostly tight-lipped about his future, although in January he gave a glimmer of hope to PSG fans that he might stay.

    Mbappe scored his 20th league goal of the season for French league leader PSG on Friday night, extending his club-record tally to 241 goals in just 288 games.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News