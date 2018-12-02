

Frederic Daigle, The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson has reportedly been upgraded from critical to stable condition, although he remains in an induced coma after being knocked out Saturday night in his light heavyweight title fight in Quebec City.

The report comes from boxing promoter Yvon Michel, who tweeted updates throughout the day on Sunday.

"The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is a relatively good news. He is in controlled sedation to facilitate his recuperation." tweeted Michel. "His family, his wife Simone and Groupe Yvon Michel would like to thank the many people who have taken the time to send comforting messages.

"New information will be published as we get it. No other comments will be made until then."

Earlier on Sunday, Michel tweeted that Stevenson was in intensive care and that family members have asked that his privacy be respected.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson with a violent knockout at 2:49 of the 11th round to take his World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.

The 41-year-old Stevenson was put on a stretcher after the bout and left Videotron Centre in an ambulance.

The Montreal-based fighter was making his 10th title defence since winning the belt against Chad Dawson in 2013 and was ahead on two of the judges' cards and tied on the third when he was stopped.

The 31-year-old Gvozdyk, from Ukraine, improved to 16-0.

Gvozdyk landed several strong blows at the beginning the round which left Stevenson faltering in the corners.

Stevenson appeared to recover, but a second volley of blows from Gvozdyk appeared to shift the momentum entirely in the Ukrainian's favour.

Referee Michael Griffin stopped the fight after a third push, in which Gvozdyk landed a dozen or so blows without Stevenson being able to stop a single one.

Stevenson stayed down for several minutes before being able to sit up on a stool brought to the ring, and needed assistance to return to the dressing room.

Late Saturday, Michel said he'd spoken to the boxer immediately after the match and he appeared to be regaining his spirits.

However, Stevenson's condition worsened after he left the shower, and he was taken to the l'Enfant-Jesus de Quebec hospital, which specializes in neurosurgery and head trauma.

A person who was present in the dressing room, but who did want wish to be named, said Stevenson could no longer stand at the time the decision was made.

In a press conference late Saturday, Michel said Stevenson seemed disoriented and confused when he arrived at the hospital.

"We fear a concussion," he said. "This is very worrying."

Fellow Canadian boxer Jean Pascal tweeted about the incident on Sunday.

"Boxing is not a game, but a difficult and dangerous sport," he wrote. "My prayers go to our champion Adonis and his family. It is hoped that he will recover quickly and for the better. The QC and I are wholeheartedly with you Champ !!"