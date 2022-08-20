Pride of Ukraine: Usyk beats Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS