

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Carey Price returned from injury to make 33 saves and lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Price picked up his second shutout of the season in his first appearance after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.

It was a tough night for the Canucks after losing rookie Elias Pettersson to a lower-body injury in the second period.

Pettersson, who was named an All-Star Wednesday, was injured after getting tangled with fellow rookie and Habs forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Pettersson's right knee was caught between Kotkaniemi's legs as they both fell to the ice. The Swede stayed down on the ice before getting to his feet and going to the dressing room. He would not return to the game.

Jordie Benn and Jonathan Drouin supplied the Montreal (22-14-5) offence.

Joel Armia also returned to the Canadiens lineup after missing the last 25 games due to a knee injury. The Finn also picked up an assist in his return.