Pregnancy and sports a challenging combination for female professional athletes

Team Wilson coach Becky Hammon looks at the scoreboard during the first half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game against Team Stewart in Chicago, July 10, 2022. Recent allegations by WNBA player Dearica Hamby that Hammon harassed her for being pregnant have shined a renewed spotlight on one of the biggest challenges that female professional athletes face. Las Vegas Aces coach Hammon, one of the league's marquee figures and a six-time WNBA All-Star, denied bullying Hamby; she said the player wasn't traded to the Los Angeles Sparks because she was pregnant. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Team Wilson coach Becky Hammon looks at the scoreboard during the first half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game against Team Stewart in Chicago, July 10, 2022. Recent allegations by WNBA player Dearica Hamby that Hammon harassed her for being pregnant have shined a renewed spotlight on one of the biggest challenges that female professional athletes face. Las Vegas Aces coach Hammon, one of the league's marquee figures and a six-time WNBA All-Star, denied bullying Hamby; she said the player wasn't traded to the Los Angeles Sparks because she was pregnant. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

