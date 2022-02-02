Poulin, Hamelin named Canada's flag-bearers for Beijing 2022
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin bites her gold medal after scoring the winning goal in overtime to beat the U.S. for the gold medal in women's hockey at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Feb. 21, 2014 in Sochi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
BEIJING -
Women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics
