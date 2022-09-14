Pospisil, Auger-Aliassime combine for narrow Davis Cup win over South Korea

Canada's Vasek Pospisil serves to Tommy Paul of the United States during first round action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal on Aug. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Canada's Vasek Pospisil serves to Tommy Paul of the United States during first round action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal on Aug. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MORE SPORTS NEWS