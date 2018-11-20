Portugal unaware of joint World Cup bid with Spain, Morocco
In this Sunday, July 13, 2014 file photo, German players reach out to touch the trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:33AM EST
LISBON, Portugal -- A Portuguese official says Spain has made no approach about the possibility of presenting a three-way bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Morocco.
Education Minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, who oversees sports, says he has "no formal knowledge of any official announcement about a three-way bid."
He also says he believes FIFA does not allow joint bids from separate confederations -- in this case, UEFA and the Confederation of African Football.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez supposedly conveyed the bid offer to Moroccan counterpart Saad Eddine El Othmani during a brief visit to the north African country.
Bids to host the 2030 World Cup are being considered by countries in South America and England.