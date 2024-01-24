Police won't comment on report 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sex assault charges

Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.

The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room.

The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that year's world junior tournament.

A number of players from that team are now in the NHL.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

"We are unable to provide an update at this time," London police said in a statement. "When there is further information to share regarding this investigation, we will be in contact with media outlets."

We understand that there is significant public interest in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018. We anticipate that the LPS will hold a press conference on Monday, February 5, 2024, to share further details. https://t.co/MiPrgRNg8m #ldnont pic.twitter.com/1fxbF0iGfz — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 24, 2024

Former NHLer Enrico Ciccone, who is now a Liberal member of the Quebec national assembly and the official Opposition's sports critic, said his thoughts are with the alleged victim.

"But it's good to get to the end of this situation," Ciccone told reporters in Quebec City. "It's tarnished the image of Hockey Canada, tarnished the image also of all sports. We're losing confidence. The parents are giving the kids to certain organizations to do sports, to make them grow in life.

"Things like that are hidden under the carpet, which is unacceptable."

A woman identified as E.M. in court documents filed a $3.35-million lawsuit in the spring of 2022 that was quickly settled out of court by Hockey Canada.

Subsequent revelations that the national organization maintained a fund drawing on minor hockey fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including lawsuits related to sexual assaults, sparked an unprecedented backlash against the sport's governing body.

Hockey Canada's governance and transparency were subsequently called into question, leading to a series of parliamentary hearings.

Officials testified to parliamentarians in June 2022 the organization had "strongly encouraged" — but not mandated — the 19 players at the London gala speak to its own third-party investigators.

President and CEO Scott Smith left Hockey Canada in October 2022, the same day the entire board of directors resigned.

London police closed an initial investigation in February 2019 without filing charges, but reopened the case in 2022.

A lead investigator wrote in legal documents filed with Ontario courts in December 2022 there were grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on the junior team.

The NHL also launched its own investigation.

Along with Hockey Canada and the London police, that made for three separate probes into an incident that has cast a long shadow over the sport in Canada.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has repeatedly said the league's analysis of the situation is nearing a conclusion.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly stated in June the league's investigation into the matter concluded its work and that the league was in contact with London police.

Daly said in an email Wednesday the league would issue a statement "if and when it becomes appropriate."

Hockey Canada said in November the findings of its independent third-party report are under appeal.

All players from Canada's 2018 junior team have been excluded from international events.

A Hockey Canada official told a parliamentary committee during one of its hearings that the organization had paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual abuse and assault since 1989, not including the London incident.

Several companies withdrew or paused their sponsorship of Hockey Canada, while Nike walked away for good this summer.

Smith took on the additional title of CEO from the retiring Tom Renney on July 1, 2022, in the midst of the scandal, but stepped down three months later amid blistering calls for him to resign.

-With files from Thomas Laberge in Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

---

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ​at the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.