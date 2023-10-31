Police: Investigation into hockey player Adam Johnson's death may 'take some time'

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom -

South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely "take some time."

Police said in a statement Wednesday that officers have finished their work at Utilita Arena in Sheffield and have moved on to a wider investigation.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday when his neck was cut by a skate blade.

He died at a hospital.

"Since Saturday, detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and seeking the advice and support of highly specialized experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened," the statement read.

"Our officers have now left the scene," it continued. "However due to the complex nature of this tragic and unprecedented incident, it is likely the wider investigation will take some time."

Johnson, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., appeared in a total of 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020.

"We continue to encourage the public to avoid speculation, including on social media, while we continue our enquiries and will provide updates when appropriate. Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of all those affected."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.