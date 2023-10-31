Police: Investigation into hockey player Adam Johnson's death may 'take some time'
South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely "take some time."
Police said in a statement Wednesday that officers have finished their work at Utilita Arena in Sheffield and have moved on to a wider investigation.
Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday when his neck was cut by a skate blade.
He died at a hospital.
"Since Saturday, detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and seeking the advice and support of highly specialized experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened," the statement read.
"Our officers have now left the scene," it continued. "However due to the complex nature of this tragic and unprecedented incident, it is likely the wider investigation will take some time."
Johnson, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., appeared in a total of 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020.
"We continue to encourage the public to avoid speculation, including on social media, while we continue our enquiries and will provide updates when appropriate. Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of all those affected."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Absolutely' no more carve-outs or pauses on carbon price, PM Trudeau says
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
'Too many hits, too many punches': QMJHL player Lane Hinkley forced to retire at 19 due to brain lesion, concussions
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley, 19, has announced his retirement from hockey after a medical exam revealed a lesion on his brain.
'That will not happen': Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza tunnels
Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he told a news conference. "That will not happen."
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Trick-or-treaters brace for a chilly Halloween in parts of Canada—here's where
Snow is expected for some parts of Canada this Halloween, while other communities are advised to bundle up for a chilly evening.
Miller lays out federal government's priorities for improving immigration system
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is laying out the federal government's priorities for improving Canada's immigration system today with a newly released report.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
How protected are Canadian hockey players? A look at league mandates on neck guards
Following the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate on Saturday, what are the rules in hockey leagues across Canada relating to the protection of players' necks?
Politics
-
Miller lays out federal government's priorities for improving immigration system
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is laying out the federal government's priorities for improving Canada's immigration system today with a newly released report.
-
'Absolutely' no more carve-outs or pauses on carbon price, PM Trudeau says
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
-
Biden to welcome Trudeau to Washington this week: U.S. Ambassador David Cohen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Washington on Friday as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's push for greater economic integration across the Western Hemisphere.
Health
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos
The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.
-
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Levy on adapting celebrated novel 'All the Light We Cannot See' for the screen
Adapting a beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a Netflix series sounds like a daunting task, but Canadian director-producer Shawn Levy says bringing 'All the Light We Cannot See' to the screen didn't feel that way for a simple reason - he is a 'rabid fan' of the book.
-
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
-
Actor Robert De Niro tells a jury in a lawsuit by his ex-assistant: 'This is all nonsense'
Robert De Niro testified Monday in New York City at a trial resulting from a former personal assistant's lawsuit accusing the actor of being an abusive boss.