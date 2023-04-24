Pogacar undergoes 'successful' wrist surgery after crash

Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates is congratulated after crossing the finish line to win the Belgian cycling classic and UCI World Tour race Fleche Wallonne (Walloon Arrow), in Huy, Belgium, on April 19, 2023. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP) Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates is congratulated after crossing the finish line to win the Belgian cycling classic and UCI World Tour race Fleche Wallonne (Walloon Arrow), in Huy, Belgium, on April 19, 2023. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS