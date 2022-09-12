Pogacar outsprints elite pack to win cycling's Montreal Grand Prix

Second place Wout Van Aert, left, with team Jumbo-Visma, first place Tadej Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates, and third Andrea Bagioli, of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl TE, celebrate at the 2022 Grand Prix cycliste de Montreal on Sunday September 11, 2022. Second place Wout Van Aert, left, with team Jumbo-Visma, first place Tadej Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates, and third Andrea Bagioli, of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl TE, celebrate at the 2022 Grand Prix cycliste de Montreal on Sunday September 11, 2022.

MORE SPORTS NEWS