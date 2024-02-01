Sports

    • Players facing sex assault charges casts shadow over NHL all-star weekend festivities

    Share
    TORONTO -

    The NHL all-star weekend festivities are set to begin today in Toronto under a cloud.

    Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dubé, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, the New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, and former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton, all members of Canada's 2018 world junior team, are facing charges over an alleged sexual assault.

    The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported last Wednesday that the charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a London, Ont., hotel room in June 2018.

    The incident allegedly occurred following a Hockey Canada gala where the players were honoured for their victory at that year's world junior tournament. None of the allegations have been proven in court and lawyers for all five players said they will plead not guilty.

    The accused players have all been allowed to go on indefinite leave from their pro clubs, with neither the NHL nor Hockey Canada having made official statements regarding the matter.

    London police have said a press conference to update developments in their investigation into the 2018 case is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. eastern time.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News