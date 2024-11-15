Sports

    • Pittsburgh Pirates offer outrageous trade for one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

    Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne pose for a photo during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show in Arlington, Texas on July 16. (Matt Dirksen/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne pose for a photo during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show in Arlington, Texas on July 16. (Matt Dirksen/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Are the Pittsburgh Pirates turning into the Willy Wonka of Major League Baseball?

    Like Wonka’s famous golden ticket, the MLB team is offering a scrumdiddlyumptious prize in exchange for a rare, one-of-a-kind baseball card of their star pitcher Paul Skenes. Whoever finds the card will be tempted by a mouth-watering proposition.

    The team’s outrageous offer is highlighted by the winner, aka the “Charlie Bucket” of the sweepstakes, getting access to coveted seats behind home plate at PNC Park for the next 30 years!

    The lucky recipient also gets an exclusive meet-and-greet with Skenes and two autographed Skenes jerseys, plus the ability to host a softball game with 30 of the winner’s favorite people at PNC Park.

    Baseball fans around the world will be hunting for an autographed Topps Chrome card featuring an MLB debut patch on the jersey Skenes wore in his first big league game on May 11, 2024.

    In addition to the eye-popping offer from the Pirates, Skenes’ girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, has upped the ante with an offer of her own. The social media superstar posted Friday that she would host the winner for a game in her suite.

    Topps says it goes through a painstaking authentication process that follows the MLB debut patch from the playing field to the baseball card.

    The card features a clear plastic window that allows collectors to see the MLB’s hologram, ensuring the patch’s authenticity.

    For those feeling lucky, the Skenes card in question is hidden in a pack of 2024 Topps Chrome Update, available in stores now.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News