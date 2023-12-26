Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history.
Detroit became the league's first team to lose 27 straight games in a season, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
"Is it heavy? Yeah, I would imagine for everybody it is," said Pistons first-year coach Monty Williams, a former NBA coach of the year. "Nobody wants this kind of thing attached to them.
"I was brought in here to change this thing. It's probably the most on me than anybody. Players are playing their hearts out. I got to get them in a position where they don't feel tight or heavy."
The Nets beat the Pistons on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing them their 26th consecutive defeat to match the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season.
Detroit no longer shares the unwanted mark.
Next up is the overall record of 28 straight losses, set by the Philadelphia 76ers from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.
At least matching the record seems likely with a game Thursday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on the road.
The game against Brooklyn, like the season, started with some hope.
Detroit led 9-1 and had a 14-point lead in the first quarter before poor shooting and defence coupled with turnovers paved the way for Brooklyn to extend the Motor City's misery.
The Nets outscored the Pistons by 13 in the second quarter to lead 61-54 at halftime.
Cade Cunningham scored 18 of his 41 points in the third quarter and made a three-pointer early in the fourth to give Detroit a 97-92 lead.
Just as fans who nearly filled Little Caesars Arena started cheering with passion heard at a playoff game, the Nets went on a 13-0 run to take the lead for good.
"I've been through tough playoff losses, and this is relative to that," said Williams, who led Phoenix and New Orleans to postseason appearances. "When you lose a playoff game, when you get eliminated, this kind of feels like that."
Cunningham did his part to give the team a shot to finally win, but he didn't have much help and even he had a turnover late in the game that appeared to be unforced.
The No. 1 pick overall from the 2021 NBA draft had a message for his teammates in the locker room after the latest loss.
"Don't jump off the boat," he said. "We've got to stay together. Right now is the easiest time to stand off and be on your own, but we need to continue to lean on each other and continue to push each other, and hold each other accountable more than ever now."
Bojan Bogdanovic did score 23 points before fouling out and after leaving Cam Johnson wide open for a three-pointer that gave Brooklyn a six-point lead with 1:40 to go.
"We had a few breakdowns," Williams said. "It just cost us."
Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick overall last year, missed 9 of 12 shots as the Nets backed off him and welcomed the guard to shoot.
In the final minute, fed-up fans started to chant, "Sell the team! Sell the team!" though Pistons owner Tom Gores was not in the building to hear it.
Gores recently spoke with reporters remotely, and passed along his apologies to the fans for the disappointing season while standing by Williams and general manager Troy Weaver.
"Change is coming," he said. "I'm just saying in terms of Monty, Troy, they'll be in place."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
BREAKING Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
Ken Jennings opens up about Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' exit
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host of the long-running game show 'Jeopardy!'
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny resurfaces with darkly humorous comments
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday released a sardonic statement about his transfer to a Arctic prison colony nicknamed the 'Polar Wolf,' his first appearance since associates lost contact with him three weeks ago.
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
Politics
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
Health
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Sci-Tech
-
Hubble telescope spies mysterious shadows on Saturn's rings
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a newly revealed image of the mysterious, ghostly shadows on Saturn's rings: the latest sighting of the so-called 'spokes' that continue to baffle scientists.
-
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
-
It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a flying firehose robot prototype called the 'Dragon Firefighter'
Researchers in Japan are working on a remote-controlled firehose that ‘flies’ by shooting jets of water out at the ground to propel itself through the air. They’re calling the experiment the ‘Dragon Firefighter.'
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
-
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.
-
Ken Jennings opens up about Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' exit
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host of the long-running game show 'Jeopardy!'