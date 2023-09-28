Sports

    • Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark

    FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, The Phillie Phanatic mascot performs before a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, The Phillie Phanatic mascot performs before a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
    PHILADELPHIA -

    A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.

    Social media posts showed the gator on a leash with a harness with his name on it outside the stadium Wednesday.

    WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator owned by Joie Henney, of Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The reptile has a big presence on Instagram and TikTok.

    Citizens Bank Park's policy on support animals is posted on the Phillies' official website. It states, "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

    Henney spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer last year and said WallyGator helps him battle depression and that "he likes to give hugs." Henney said then that the gator had never bitten anyone.

    MORE SPORTS NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum

    A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News