

The Associated Press





PHILADELPHIA - An overzealous Philadelphia Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers went viral when he ran into a concrete pole says he's doing OK.

Jigar (JIG'-gur) Desai told The Associated Press that his pain eased after the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.

The mishap occurred while Desai was heading to the game after having a few drinks while watching the New England Patriots defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.

He says he got pumped up watching a group of Eagles fans on a train heading in the opposite direction and wanted to get them excited. Video captured him running with the train car, before hitting the pole and bumping into the train.

Desai says his post-game celebration was a lot tamer.