

The Associated Press





HILTON HEAD, S.C. -- Canada's Adam Hadwin, who finished tied for 24th at the Masters last week, has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage.

Hadwin is ranked 41st in the world and has finished in the top 10 in three of his previous eight tournaments. His finish at the Masters was his best showing in two appearances at Augusta National.

The PGA Tour said Wednesday that Hadwin gave no reason for pulling out of the event.

In an email to The Canadian Press, agent George Sourlis said Hadwin withdrew due to a personal matter and planned to return for the May 3-6 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.

American Sam Ryder, who had his best result of the season finishing fifth at Houston two weeks ago, takes Hadwin's place.

Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., won the Valspar Championship in 2017 for his lone PGA Tour victory.

The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links begins Thursday.