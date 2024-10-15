Sports

    • PGA Tour of America facing backlash after Ryder Cup day tickets priced at nearly US$750

    Charley Hoffman hits on the 10th hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in San Antonio. Hoffman is making his 500th career PGA Tour start. (Eric Gay / AP Photo) Charley Hoffman hits on the 10th hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in San Antonio. Hoffman is making his 500th career PGA Tour start. (Eric Gay / AP Photo)
    Share

    The PGA of America is facing backlash and accusations of pricing out fans, with a single day ticket for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, costing just under US$750.

    Golf fans can attempt to purchase tickets by entering the event’s Random Selection.

    If successfully selected for an opportunity to buy a ticket, entry to any of the Cup’s three competition days will set you back $749.51 per person.

    Prices for practice days earlier in the week start at US$255.27.

    These “Ryder Cup+” tickets give attendees “access to unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages at all market concessions throughout the grounds and no extra cost,” according to the Ryder Cup website. For comparison, a similar package in the first round of next year’s PGA Championship is currently available for US$219.

    Meanwhile, general admission tickets for the 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome were between €50 (US$52.97) and €60 (US$63.56) for the practice days, €250 (US$264.83) for Friday and Saturday tickets and €260 (US$275.42) for Sunday.

    The PGA of America has received criticism online for the steep prices.

    “I would like to go on the record now and say that if Europe wins the Ryder Cup at Bethpage because the crowds were turned into a polite snooze fest like LACC (Los Angeles Country Club) by the insane ticket prices, it’s going to go down as a massive own goal,” golf journalist Kevin Van Valkenburg wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    “I need to sign a LIV deal so I can afford Ryder Cup tickets,” joked GOLF.com’s Claire Rogers.

    The prices have also not gone down well with fans.

    “What are better things to do with your money than pay this amount for Ryder Cup Tickets? Seriously, the Ryder Cup is not good from a spectator’s standpoint. I guess even the Ryder Cup is not immune from inflation,” one user posted on X.

    “This is going to be 90 per cent corporate buyers. Nobody normal is paying US$800 for a Ryder cup ticket,” added another.

    CNN has reached out to the PGA of America for comment.

    The Ryder Cup is held every two years and pits Europe and the USA against each other as two teams made up of the biggest names in men’s golf clash for the chance to earn bragging rights in an iconic rivalry.

    Team Europe is the reigning champion after it held off a late comeback from the Americans to win 16.5 - 11.5 in Rome, Italy, last year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News