PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud

The trophy ceremony is pictured after the final round of LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club Washington DC on May 28, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP) The trophy ceremony is pictured after the final round of LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club Washington DC on May 28, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS