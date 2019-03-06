

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





An online petition is calling on the shaving products brand Gillette to withdraw its sponsorship of the New England Patriots’ stadium after the football team’s owner Robert Kraft was charged with solicitation of prostitution last month.

The petition, launched by Care2, asks Gillette, or rather its parent company Procter & Gamble, to stop sponsoring Gillette Stadium, which is located in Foxborough, Mass. in light of the allegations against Kraft.

The petition references the shaving company’s recent controversial ad campaign called “The Best Men Can Be,” which encouraged men to fight against toxic masculinity in the era of the #MeToo movement.

“It's nice to see a brand use their influence for good, but now it's time to see if they will actually back up their words with action,” the petition states.

Kraft, 77, pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in Florida following a massage parlour prostitution sting in connection to a human trafficking investigation.

The organizers of the petition said the billionaire New England Patriots owner should have recognized the women working in the spa were victims of human trafficking.

“Robert Kraft believed his power would protect him from being held accountable for exploiting vulnerable women forced into sex slavery. This is exactly the kind of behavior Gillette said it will stand against,” the petition read.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition has received more than 13,800 signatures of its 14,000 goal.

Gillette has not immediately responded to a CTV News’ request for comment on the petition.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.