Person drowns near site of 2024 CrossFit Games in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas -

A person drowned in the Marine Creek Reservoir Thursday morning, according to MedStar.

The drowning took place near the location of the 2024 CrossFit Games.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS News Texas that they saw the person go under water and not resurface.

CBS News Texas chopper was over the reservoir, which showed first responders pulling a body out of the water and putting it in a bodybag. The chopper also showed what looked like several CrossFit Games competitors overlooking the reservoir.

This is the first time the CrossFit Games were held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, Calif., and Madison, Wis.

The 2024 CrossFit Games kicked off on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Specific details about the Games are no longer listed on CrossFit's website.