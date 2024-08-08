Sports

    • Person drowns near site of 2024 CrossFit Games in Texas

    Clouds form over downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2011, as rainy weather tries to move into the area for the first time in weeks. (AP Photo/Star-Telegram, Rodger Mallison) Clouds form over downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2011, as rainy weather tries to move into the area for the first time in weeks. (AP Photo/Star-Telegram, Rodger Mallison)
    Share
    FORT WORTH, Texas -

    A person drowned in the Marine Creek Reservoir Thursday morning, according to MedStar.

    The drowning took place near the location of the 2024 CrossFit Games.

    Witnesses at the scene told CBS News Texas that they saw the person go under water and not resurface.

    CBS News Texas chopper was over the reservoir, which showed first responders pulling a body out of the water and putting it in a bodybag. The chopper also showed what looked like several CrossFit Games competitors overlooking the reservoir.

    This is the first time the CrossFit Games were held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, Calif., and Madison, Wis.

    The 2024 CrossFit Games kicked off on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Specific details about the Games are no longer listed on CrossFit's website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify

    New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News