Penguins re-sign Crosby to two-year extension that runs through 2026-27 season

PITTSBURGH -

Sidney Crosby plans to remain a Pittsburgh Penguin for at least three more years.

The Penguins announced on Monday that they re-signed the 37-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., to a two-year contract extension that has an average annual value of US$8.7 million.

The deal, significantly below the market value for an NHL superstar, extends through the 2026-27 season.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas commended Crosby for signing a team-friendly deal in an effort to help the Penguins win "both now and in the future."

Crosby was eligible to sign an extension on July 1 with him entering the final season of a 12-year, $104.4-million deal that carries an $8.7-million salary cap hit.

"There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization," said Dubas. "Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey's greatest winners and leaders."

According to Spotrac, a sports salary tracking website, the Penguins superstar is tied for the 42nd highest salary in the NHL with Detroit's Dylan Larkin and Montreal's Patrik Laine.

At the NHL/NHLPA player media tour in Las Vegas last Monday, he said things were positive and he was optimistic about a deal getting done.

"His dedication to the Penguins through 2027 ensures that our franchise will have its captain as we go through this phase of our project," Dubas said. "Sid's commitment reiterates our urgency to build a team around him that can return our team to contention and provide our players with Sid's leadership and example of what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin."

The three-time Stanley Cup champion is coming off a 42-goal, 94-point campaign that saw him finish tied for 12th in the league scoring race.

Crosby has played in more games (1,272) than any player in team history and trails only Mario Lemieux in every other major category, including goals (592, 2nd), assists (1,004, 2nd), and points (1,596, 2nd). Crosby will begin the 2024-25 season 10th all-time in league history in points. Last year he became just the second player ever to average at least a point a game in 19 seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky.

The Penguins open training camp on Wednesday and begin the regular season on Oct. 9 at home against the New York Rangers.

With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.